What to know about getting into Wildwood for Trump’s beach rally

If you plan on attending former President Donald Trump's Wildwood beach rally on May 11 here is everything you need to know about transportation and parking.

There are no dedicated parking lots or spaces for the rally on the beach at 3601 Boardwalk, near Morey's Piers & Beachfront Waterparks. But most public parking lots will be open and the city turned on its parking meters Thursday.

Wildwood has many ways to get around the city. Attendees can use the jitney services known as the Jitney Surfer that travels throughout Wildwood.

New Jerseys transit runs routes in the Wildwoods and of course the popular Boardwalk tram cars will start running that day.

Ride-share passengers should use the designated pick-up/drop-off points at Schellenger and Cedar Avenues.

