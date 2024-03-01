What to know before flying out of Orlando for spring break travel (hint: it's gonna be busy)
If you thought airports were crazy during winter travel, you may want to brace yourself for spring break.
Orlando International Airport officials warn those traveling now through Easter to be prepared and pack patience. The airport is expecting a record number of spring break passengers, an increase of 11 percent over last spring break.
“We expect to set a new spring break benchmark with more than 7.6 million passengers,” said Kevin J. Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “This growth is actually a continuation of what we saw in 2023. For the year, we shattered all passenger records with more than 57.7 million travelers.”
The current MCO daily passenger record was set on December 30th of last year with 98,521 going through security at Florida’s busiest airport.
How early should travelers arrive to the Orlando International Airport?
Officials are recommending travelers abide by the 3-2-1 rule.
Arrive at the ticket counter at least three hours in advance of your flight. Be at the security check-in at least two hours before your departure time. Finally, arrive at your gate at least one hour prior to boarding.
Have a parking plan before arriving at the Orlando International Airport
Parking at MCO is notoriously an issue. Consider taking advantage of a new reserved parking program.
There also is an MCO mobile app that allows passengers to reserve and pay for parking ahead of time. However, this is only available for Level 4 of parking garage C. The cost is $32.
If you don’t want to deal with onsite parking, there are a number of private, off-site parking lots that provide shuttles to and from the airport.
What are the biggest spring break travel days at Orlando International Airport?
Saturday, March 23 - 197,697
Saturday, March 31 - 197,401
Saturday, March 16 - 196,920
Saturday, March 9 - 194,649
Sunday, March 24 - 191-788
Sunday, March 17 - 191,146
Sunday, March 10 - 190,742
Sunday, March 31 - 189,946
Friday, March 29 - 188,977
Friday, March 15 - 188,146
Where are Floridians traveling for spring break?
A study by AirportParkingReservations.com found the 10 most popular destinations for Florida residents during spring break were:
New Orleans, Louisiana
Miami Beach, Florida
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Las Vegas, Nevada
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Panama City Beach, Florida
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Key West, Florida
More Florida spring break destinations: Mexico under caution warning from U.S. for spring break. 5 Florida beach towns to go to instead
Spitzer can be reached at Mspitzer@floridatoday.com
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Know before you go: How to prepare to fly out of MCO for spring break