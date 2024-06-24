What you need to know before firing off Fourth of July fireworks

Before setting off fireworks in the Delaware Valley this extended July Fourth holiday weekend, you really should know whether you’re allowed to or not.

Massachusetts is the only state that outright bans fireworks, but many states have partial bans in place.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend begins on a Thursday this year, and here's the latest info on fireworks ordinances where you live.

Are fireworks legal in Delaware?

The short answer is no.

"The use of consumer fireworks such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, aerial mortars, and anythingthat leaves the ground is and has always been prohibited to possess or use in the State of Delaware," read a fireworks alert from the Delaware State Fire Marshall.

First State residents can have and use things like sparklers and so-called fountains, but they can only be used in Delaware on July 4, December 31 and January 1.

Despite ads targeting Delaware residents, “advertised consumer aerial fireworks are prohibited to possess or discharge."

Delaware's fire marshal also noted that handheld sparklers and allowed ground-based displays can only be purchased by anyone 18 over.

Are fireworks legal in New Jersey?

According to the New Jersey Department of Consumer Affairs, It is unlawful to sell, offer for sale, possess, or use fireworks in New Jersey, but anyone older than 16 can purchase and use sparklers and other handheld novelties.

"New Jersey modified its fireworks law in 2017 to legally allow the sale and use of ground-based fireworks such as hand-held sparklers, smoke devices, and party popper novelties," according to a separate fireworks guide by issued NJ consumer affairs. "However, New Jersey law continues to strictly prohibit the sale and use of aerial fireworks, which include any fireworks that explode in the air such as bottle rockets, firecrackers, and Roman candles."

New Jersey's government has released a graphic identifying which fireworks are legal and illegal in New Jersey.

Can I set off fireworks in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania allows anyone over the age of 18 to buy and use consumer fireworks, which does not include ground and hand-held sparkling devices, novelties and toy caps.

In fact, Pennsylvania residents should prepare for extended fireworks this four-day Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"Municipalities may restrict use of consumer fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. except, July 2, 3, 4 and Dec. 31 when they may be used until 1 a.m.," read a fireworks alert from the Pennsylvania State Police. "If July 4 falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday they may be used until 1 a.m. on the immediately preceding and following Friday and Saturday."

