What we know so far about the Minneapolis police shooting

A Minneapolis police officer, another person and a suspected shooter are dead following a shooting in south Minneapolis Thursday evening that left a chaotic scene in the Whittier neighborhood.

Minneapolis is mourning the loss of the first police officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in more than 20 years.

Here's what we know about the shooting so far:

What happened?

Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Minneapolis police arrived at the scene of a double shooting at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue S. in the Whittier neighborhood. Police officer Jamal Mitchell, 36, was among the first officers to arrive and was aiding two people he believed to be wounded when one of them "ambushed" him, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officers went inside the apartment building and found one man dead and another man with life-threatening injuries. That victim was being treated at HCMC. Outside the apartment building, a man was found shot while in his vehicle. He also was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell died at the hospital. Another officer sustained injuries and is recovering at HCMC in downtown Minneapolis.

A Minneapolis firefighter was hurt and was treated for injuries without being hospitalized.

Neighbors gathered at intersections wondering when they would be able to re-enter their buildings as police tape closed off several blocks and officers searched for more victims.

Around 9 p.m., hundreds of officers from Minneapolis and law enforcement departments across the metro area gathered outside HCMC where Mitchell was taken. They saluted his flag-draped casket as it was loaded into the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's van.

Who were the victims?

Three people died in the shooting. The person believed to have killed Mitchell died in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Late Friday afternoon, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released the identity of the third person killed. Osman Said Jimale, 32, was one of two victims shot in a Blaisdell Avenue apartment, which set off the police response. He was shot multiple times, the Examiner's Office disclosed.

Four people were wounded but alive: the second officer, the firefighter, the bystander and the other person found inside the apartment.

Of those injured or killed, Mitchell and Jimale are the only victims to be identified by officials.

What do we know about Jamal Mitchell?

The Fifth Precinct officer was a father and fiancé. He and his partner ran into a burning house in southwest Minneapolis to save an elderly couple from fire during his first week on the job. He received a medal for his bravery but said it was just part of the job when interviewed for CNN's "Beyond the Call of Duty" last year.

"We're here to protect the community, do what we can to serve the community. … We are trained to put others' lives in front of ours," he said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara swore in Mitchell as an officer and said he died a hero.

What have officials said?

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Governor Tim Walz said that the State Patrol was on the scene in south Minneapolis assisting local law enforcement and that the state was ready to provide any resources necessary, in a statement posted to X. Several hours later he followed up with a post naming Mitchell and thanking first responders for their bravery.

"Our entire state is mourning as Minneapolis reels from this tragedy," he said.

Early Friday morning, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Mitchell lived a life of purpose and made a difference in other people's lives.

"As police officers, we know dying in the line of duty is always a possibility, but the harsh reality hurts very deeply when it happens," he said.

Have any arrests been made?

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with any of the gunfire, whether inside the apartment or on the street.

How many Minnesota police officers have been killed or hurt in the line of duty?

The fatal shooting marks at least the 11th time in less than 14 months that law enforcement officers have been killed or wounded by gunfire in or near Minnesota.

Is there a way to contribute?

Several groups representing law enforcement officers have announced a donation platform for contributing directly to Mitchell's family. A press release from the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services and Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said it's the only donation platform verified by the city of Minneapolis and Mitchell's family. Donations can be made online at www.LELS.ORG/benevolent-fund. That link includes information about how to donate by check through the mail.

Star Tribune staff writer Dave Orrick contributed to this story.