Here’s what we know so far about the fatal police shooting in Independence on Thursday

One police officer was killed and at least two other people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a home in Independence, according to police and court officials.

The incident drew a large police response to the area of Elsea Smith Road and Bundschu Road.

Here’s what we know so far about the fatal incident.

Who was shot in Independence?

At least two police officers and one court employee were shot on the front porch of an Independence home, and one officer was killed, according to a police source. A tactical response team removed the officer’s body from the porch, and officers from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department brought the officer to a nearby hospital.

We don’t yet know the identities of the three shooting victims. Jackson County courts said in a statement Thursday afternoon that one of its employees was shot from inside the residence “during an eviction.”

Where did the shooting occur?

Thursday’s shooting took place on the front porch of a private residence in the 1100 block of Elsea Smith Road, near Bundschu Road, in northeastern Independence.

Nearby Fort Osage High School briefly went into lockdown mode as police responded to the scene, with school officials locking all exterior doors to the building. The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m., and the school planned to dismiss students as normal.

Second officer-involved shooting in the past week

Last Thursday, Independence police officers shot and killed 32-year-old Sief Bani-Khalid of Independence while responding to an armed disturbance at a home in the 700 block of North Frandsen Road. Officers were checking out a report that gunshots had been fired in the area.

When was a police officer last shot in Independence?

Shootings of on-duty police officers are rare, but not unheard of in Independence. In 2021, Independence police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, was shot while searching a house for a man for whom the department had an arrest warrant. Madrid-Evans later died of his wounds at an area hospital.

Do you have more questions about police-involved shootings in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.