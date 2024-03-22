What we know so far about deadly East Sacramento light rail station shooting and suspects

A fatal shooting occurred in East Sacramento at a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail station on Thursday.

Here’s what we know so far:

Where and when was Sacramento shooting?

The Sacramento Police Department received reports about a shooting around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the University and 65th Street light rail station, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Police officers were on the scene at the 6500 block of Q Street as of 3:42 p.m., the police department said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.

That’s near Wexler Apartments on Folsom Boulevard, a Sacramento State student apartment complex.

Police activity in the area of 6500 block of Q street. We will provide updates as soon as we have them. pic.twitter.com/xhbRZjWWPr — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) March 21, 2024

How many people were killed? Injured?

At the scene of the shooting, officers located a man with “at least one gunshot wound,” police said in a 11:30 p.m. post on X. “Sadly, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Two other people — a man and a woman — were injured, Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, told The Bee.

They were hospitalized and listed in “stable” condition as Thursday afternoon, Gamble said.

“The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased after next of kin have been notified,” police said via X.

Sacramento Police investigate a shooting with one dead and two hospitalized at the 65th Street light rail station in East Sacramento on Thursday.

Who are suspects in the fatal shooting?

On Thursday afternoon, law enforcement searched nearby neighborhoods and along the American River for two male suspects that police called “armed and dangerous.”

One of the suspects was “wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans” and the other was “wearing a grey sweatshirt and black jeans.”

The suspects’ clothing may have been ditched in the American River, according to radio dispatches reviewed by The Bee.

Has anyone been arrested?

A helicopter whirred over Sacramento State’s campus and surrounding neighborhoods in East Sacramento on Thursday evening, calling residents to be on the lookout for the suspects.

University spokesman Brian Blomster said the campus was not on lockdown and people were not told to shelter in place.

The two men hadn’t been found as of 7:40 p.m., The Bee reported.

No arrests were made as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the police department said on X.

How to send in a tip

If you were a witness to this event, the Sacramento Police Department wants to hear from you.

People are encouraged to share tips regarding the investigation and can reach out to the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).

“Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000,” the department said. “Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.”