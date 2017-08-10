Do You Know How to Escape from a Car Trunk?

A 25-year-old Avondale, Alabama, woman escaped from an abductor who locked her in the trunk of her own car – and it was all caught on camera!

She told police the man kidnapped her outside of her apartment. He was caught by security cameras trying to withdraw cash from a gas station ATM with her debit card. When he reentered her car and began to pull away, she threw herself from the trunk of the moving car and ran to gas station attendant for help. The suspect is still at large.

“I was so thankful when she was able to get out of the trunk, her head did not hit the concrete,” says ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. This case highlights the fact that in cars built since 2002, all trunks have a safety escape latch. “Many of them actually glow in the dark, so you should always be able to find it,” notes Dermatologist Dr. Sonya Batra.

So take a minute to look in your trunk the next time you drive – finding that latch could possibly save your life.