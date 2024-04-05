What to know about earthquakes in Massachusetts. How often? Why did we feel NJ quake?

While Friday morning’s earthquake may have occurred in New Jersey, residents across the state of Massachusetts felt its effects.

“I woke up and my whole bed was shaking,” a resident of Quincy told The Enterprise.

Another resident in Worcester told the Telegram & Gazette that the quake felt ‘like a truck had hit the side of the house’.

The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed that the 4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred seven kilometers north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Google Maps, Whitehouse Station is more than 260 miles from Boston and 220 miles from Worcester. So how is it that a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt from so far away?

A U.S. Geological Survey map shows "Did you feel it?" points from residents in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and beyond, related to a 4.8 earthquake that hit the region on April 5, 2024.

Why was the earthquake felt so far away in Massachusetts?

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristie Smith, the earthquake was felt across Massachusetts because of the bedrock on the East Coast.

“It’s older and the waves from earthquakes typically travel a little further than they would, say in California or the western United States,” she said. “Typically, when people feel earthquakes here the epicenter is not actually in Massachusetts.”

How many earthquakes have been felt in Massachusetts?

According to The Northeast States Energy Consortium, from 1668 to 2016, there have been 408 felt earthquakes in Massachusetts, with epicenters located as far away as Quebec and Virginia.

When was the last earthquake centered in Massachusetts?

According to USGS records, the last earthquake centered in Massachusetts that was greater than a magnitude three was in 2020, with an epicenter 10 kilometers south of Bliss Corner.

From 1900 to the present, only four other earthquakes with a magnitude greater than three were centered in Massachusetts — near Granville in 2000, near Hardwick in 1994, near the White Island Shores in 1977 and near Gloucester in 1963.

