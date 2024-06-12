What to know: Early voting results for Greenville County Council seats

Greenville County voters will elect representatives in seven council races during the South Carolina Statewide Primary on Tuesday, June 11.

Nearly 20 candidates competed across seven districts for a Greenville County Council seat.

The polls opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and election results were expected shortly after the polls closed, according to Conway Belangia, director of Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections.

Around 8 p.m., Belangia announced a machine-tallying malfunction at the Thornblad voting location. The ballots were later brought to the McAlister Square building to be counted in the Greenville County Elections Office.

Here are the candidates for each of the contested Greenville County Council races:

Greenville County District 18

With 22% of precincts reporting, Kelly Long leads Michael Barnes 712-595.

Michael Barnes serves on the Planning and Development Committee and is chairman of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee. He is the incumbent for District 18 and has previous experience serving on the Greenville County Planning Commission.

Kelly Long has more than 30 years of banking and finance experience. She also is a mortgage broker. Her key issues are ethical growth over overdevelopment, transparency with the budget and constitutional conservatism.

Greenville County Council District 20

With 22% of precincts reporting, Steve Shaw leads Alex Reynolds and Ken Matesevac, 1,162-1,021-590.

Steve Shaw has been in the Greenville County Council District 20 seat since 2020. He is a lawyer who will seek to revoke new taxes, stop overdevelopment, and obtain money from the state to benefit the county's roads.

Ken Matesevac is a Bob Jones University graduate and District 20 resident since 2011. He has worked in the press department at his alma mater since 2010.

Alex Reynolds is a native of Greenville, Tennessee, who graduated from North Greenville University with a Bachelor of Arts in media ministry. His campaign issues include countywide development, road infrastructure, and fully funding law enforcement and first responders.

Greenville County Council District 21

With 22% of precincts reporting, Curt McGahhey leads Chris Harrison 1,822-1,511.

Chris Harrison is the District 21 representative with experience serving on the Greer Planning Commission and the Greenville County Planning Commission. Harrison works in commercial real estate and serves on the County's finance committee. He is chairman of the Planning and Development Committee and the Communication and Government Affairs Committee.

If elected, Curt McGahhey plans to focus on taxes, growth and accountability. He wants to ensure responsible planning and ordinances to foster Greenville's growth. McGahhey is a retired U.S. Marine and runs an aviation service and school.

Greenville County Council, District 22

With 22% of precincts reporting, Frank Farmer leads Jay Rogers, Nia Thomas, and Ethan Jedziniak, 806-471-231-79.

Frank Farmer is a U.S. Army veteran and Greenville native. His key campaign issues are raising taxes, stabilizing infrastructure, and creating a countywide identity.

Ethan Jedziniak is a Furman University graduate and part of a family law firm that practices personal injury, criminal defense, and more. His campaign focuses on land development, preserving Highway 276, and balancing government spending.

Jay Rogers has practiced private law in Greenville since 1989 and plans to focus on public safety, taxpayer protection and a plan for countywide road infrastructure.

Greenville County Council, District 24

Republican: incumbent Liz Seman faces Constitution Party candidate John Langville.

Election results have not yet been released.

Liz Seman has served in the District 24 seat since 2008. She has leadership roles with the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, and Hands-on Greenville and is the chief of staff and liaison to the board of trustees at Furman University.

John Langville has lived in Mauldin since 1999. His campaign aims to improve government efficiency, countywide budget repair, affordable housing, and road infrastructure.

Greenville County Council, District 25

Democrats: incumbent Ennes Fant faces challengers Patrick Prince, Derrick Quarles, Lisa Sweeney.

Election results have not yet been released.

Ennes Fant is running a campaign on sustainable transit growth, environmental preservation, infrastructure renewal, and more. Fant, the incumbent for District 25, served in the South Carolina House of Representatives, where he worked on planning and development and affordable housing. He graduated from the University of South Carolina.

Derrick Quarles's six-point campaign model focuses on infrastructure, environment and sustainability, affordability, public health and safety, and transit.

The Greenville News reached out to Patrick Prince and Lisa Sweeney; no response has been received yet.

Greenville County District 27

With 22% of precincts reporting, Gary Collins leads Butch Kirven, 872-371.

Incumbent Butch Kirven has served five terms as representative for District 27 and served as council chairman between 2005 and 2013 and then again from 2017 to 2020. Kirven is a military veteran, a graduate of Presbyterian College and a Simpsonville native.

Garey Collins' campaign focuses on addressing taxes and population growth. Collins is a Five Forks resident, an Air Force veteran, and has more than 25 years of experience in the human resources field.

