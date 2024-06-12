What to know: Early election results for Spartanburg County's 3 contested council races

Spartanburg County voters went to the polls to cast ballots in three highly contested council races during the South Carolina Statewide Primaries on Tuesday, June 11.

In Spartanburg Council District 1, the incumbent Democrat, Mo Abusaft, faces two Democrat challengers, Ricky Fields and Mike Fowler.

Republican incumbent David Britt faces Republican challenger Bryan Alverson in District 3.

District 4 Republican incumbent Justin McCorkle faces competition from Republicans Grant DeShields and Frank Tiller.

Voters came to the polls on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 for the South Carolina primary election. Ballots were casted for candidates seeking congressional, state, and county offices. Spartanburg City Council member District 1 Monier "Mo" Abusaft, left, talks to voters at the Mount Moriah Baptist Church polling place.

County Council District 3

With 100% of precincts reporting, David Britt leads 3,165 to Bryan Alverson's 1,899.

Britt has been a member of Spartanburg County Council since 1991 and was elected vice-chairman in 2019. Throughout his tenure, he has led economic development initiatives and served on numerous council committees.

Alverson is the transportation coordinator with Contec Inc. and associate pastor of Northgate Church in Lyman

Spartanburg County District 1

With 100% of precincts reporting, Mo Abusaff leads 868 to Ricky Fields's 233 votes and Mike Fowler's 249 votes.

In County Council District 1, incumbent Abusaft earned his Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University. He then moved to Spartanburg and served as a law clerk for State Circuit Court Judge J. Mark Hayes. He later worked for the Chief Justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court before becoming a public defender. In May 2020, he established his law firm, specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases.

Voters came to the polls on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 for the South Carolina primary election. Ballots were casted for candidates seeking congressional, state, and county offices. Myra and Mel Garrett of Spartanburg talk to County Council member of District 3 David Britt about the issues facing Spartanburg.

He took office as the District 1 representative on January 1, 2021. He now represents approximately 55,000 residents of various Spartanburg neighborhoods.

Fields is an alumnus of Dorman High School and holds a degree in Communications from South Carolina State University. He is a Realtor in Spartanburg.

Fowler is a community leader and no stranger to politics. In 2020, Fowler ran for District 1 County Council and lost to Abusaft.

County Council District 4

With 100% of precincts reporting, Grant DeShields leads with 1,994 votes to Justin McCorkle's 1,957 votes and Frank Tiller's 1,529 votes.

McCorkle has held the District 4 seat since defeating the incumbent in 2020. On his campaign site, he says he has been part of this community as a musician, businessman, and volunteer firefighter.

DeShields is a small business owner - Utility Contractor, Recycle homes, Print and Embroidery.

Tiller is a builder and general contractor. He also is a Real Estate Broker.

