What we know (and don’t) about the sales tax vote to pay for Royals and Chiefs stadiums

Jackson County voters have less than a month to decide whether to issue a 40-year, 3/8th-cent sales tax to help pay for a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads and renovations to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.

This new tax would replace the current tax that funds the Truman Sports Complex, which is set to expire in 2031, and the revenue would be split evenly between the two teams.

Early voting starts on March 19, and absentee ballots are already rolling in.

A Jackson County sales tax on the April 2 ballot would help pay for a Royals ballpark in the Crossroads and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium. The teams each released renderings of their proposed projects. Royals, Chiefs

The teams have shared renderings of the proposed projects and have pledged financial contributions: $1 billion from the Royals for the estimated $2 billion ballpark district, and $300 million from the Chiefs for $800 million renovations.

But they have not yet reached an agreement with county officials on the terms of a lease deal. That means voters don’t yet know the total cost of the project, how much the county would be on the hook for, how much money would go back into the community for things like housing, jobs or education, or how many additional dollars the teams would seek from the city, county or the state.

Here is what we do know so far about the proposed sales tax, Crossroads Royals ballpark, Chiefs stadium renovations and the special election.

What are the plans for a new Royals stadium?

The Royals recently announced plans for a new baseball stadium in the East Crossroads, just south of downtown Kansas City. The proposed footprint covers six city blocks, extending from Grand Boulevard to Locust Street, and 17th Street to Truman Road.

The Royals plan to have the stadium ready for Opening Day 2028, said Sarah Tourville, the team’s executive vice president.

Royals officials have been talking about a new ballpark since 2019. The team said they’d announce a site for a proposed baseball stadium by October 2023, but didn’t until February 2024, less than two months before the special election.

Rendering of the Royals proposed downtown ballpark The Royals

Where would the Royals get the money for a new ballpark?

The Royals announced they would pay at least $1 billion of the estimated $2 billion project that would include the stadium and a surrounding ballpark district with offices and retail.

The proposed Jackson County sales tax would go toward paying off the remaining $200 million the county still owes from the last round of Kauffman and Arrowhead renovations that the current tax is paying back, and also toward a loan the county would take out to build the new stadium

The rest of the money needed for the project would come from undetermined sources. The team said it would cover any overruns once a budget for the project is set.

Gov. Mike Parson said Missouri wouldn’t put state money toward the project until after voters approve the county sales tax, and Kansas City officials said the teams haven’t made an official ask for city money yet.

How might the Crossroads change?

The 17.3-acre Royals development would displace at least eight restaurants, seven shops and 12 other organizations. The former Kansas City Star printing facility would be demolished as well.

Some Crossroads businesses said they were concerned about higher rents and having to relocate if a stadium came to the neighborhood. However, some developers said they could profit from selling their properties as values rise.

Kansas City social justice organizations are lobbying for things like expanded bus service, affordable housing and day care around the stadium to be included in the lease agreement.

Mat Adkins, owner of Crossroads boutique liquor store The Pairing, opposes the Royals’ proposed stadium site. “This will just make us another Power and Light District.” David Hudnall/dhudnall@kcstar.com

What about parking?

The Royals have said there will be plenty of space for fans, citing 40,000 parking spots in the “greater downtown area” within a 20-minute walk of the proposed ballpark, compared to 26,000 at Kauffman Stadium.

There are 21,000 existing, multiuse spots within a 10-minute walk of the new stadium, according to the Royals. The team said 9,000 spots is the required number of spots it would need for its 35,000-person stadium.

A map created by Populous showing data on existing parking spots for a proposed new Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City. Populous

What would a renovated Chiefs stadium look like?

The Kansas City Chiefs announced plans for an $800 million renovation to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, including a new video board, end zone suites and a covered fan zone where Kauffman Stadium currently stands. The football organization would pay for $300 million of the project.

A designer’s rendering shows a view of the central activation zone at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex. The turf-covered area for tailgating and other community events would be built over the current site of Kauffman Stadium according to the Kansas City Chiefs. Populous

What have the teams promised if the tax passes?

The Royals and Chiefs, along with county officials, signed a 22-page letter of intent in late January. The letter is not legally binding, but it gives a sense of what could be included in the leases that are yet to come.

Each year, according to the letter, the teams would split any extra money if the tax brings in more than the county needs to make its debt payment, which is for the money it’s still paying back for the last round of stadium renovations and the loan it would take out to build the new stadium and upgrade Arrowhead. They could only use the tax money for stadiums operations and management, not for players’ and coaches’ salaries. That’s the same as how it works now under the existing tax.

The letter also contained some promises from the teams that are not in the existing tax agreement. If the new tax passes, the teams said they would:

Give up the $3.5 million they receive every year from the county’s parks property tax levy.

Pay for their insurance on the stadiums, which the county pays for now.

Cover the cost of demolishing Kauffman Stadium.

The Chiefs did not agree to keep the team’s headquarters and training facility in Jackson County, but they did say they’d give the county the first shot at making an offer if the team wants to move its training facility.

It’s still unclear if these promises will be included in the leases, which would be legally binding.

What is a community benefits agreement, and what would it include?

For large projects that use public dollars — like stadiums and entertainment districts — it’s not uncommon for organizations like sports teams to sign a contract promising to add amenities or other measures to help local residents in exchange for the tax money they receive for their development.

The community benefits agreement for the Kansas City stadiums project has not been finalized or signed yet.

Local social justice groups are lobbying for things like expanded bus service, affordable housing and day care around the stadium, as well as a living wage for workers at the stadiums and contributions from the teams to support things like violence prevention and education initiatives.

Kansas City Public Schools is pushing to get a contribution from the teams to make up for the property tax revenue it would lose if the Royals build in the Crossroads.

Would taxpayers pay more with the new tax than they do now?

Both the existing stadiums tax and the proposed one are sales taxes at the same rate of 3/8th-cent on purchases made in Jackson County. However, the ballot question would establish that tax for 40 years — as opposed to the 7 years left on the current tax — which means the tax would go for 33 years longer than it would have otherwise. That adds up to more tax money over time.

What is the question voters will see on the ballot?

The ballot language describes taking away the current tax and putting in a new one.

Here is the exact wording of Jackson County question 1:

Shall the County of Jackson repeal its countywide capital improvements sales tax of three-eighths of one percent (3/8%) authorized by Section 67.700 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri and impose as a parks sales tax of three eighths of one percent (3/8%) authorized by Section 644.032 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri for a period of 40 years, to provide funding for park improvements, consisting of (1) site preparation and clearance, developing, constructing, furnishing, improving, equipping, repairing, maintaining, and operating both Arrowhead Stadium and its surrounds, and a new baseball stadium and its surrounds, to retain the Kansas City Chiefs in Jackson County, Missouri and the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri pursuant to long term leases; and (2) refinancing debt obligations previously incurred to finance or refinance improvements to the Harry S Truman Sports Complex?

What happens if the tax doesn’t pass?

It’s unclear exactly how things would shake out, but the Royals have said that they have no intention of playing at Kauffman Stadium after their lease expires in 2031. They have not said what they will do to meet their timetable of playing in a new ballpark by 2028 if the sales tax issue fails at the polls.

The Chiefs have never publicly suggested that they have any plans to leave.

When will voters know more?

We’ll know more when the teams and the county sign leases with attached community benefits agreements and share those with the public, but we still don’t know exactly when that will be.

As of Tuesday, negotiations were ongoing. Jim Rowland, executive director of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, said the leases “are in the hands of attorneys.”

When will voters decide on the stadiums tax?

Election Day is April 2. Early voting starts March 19.

