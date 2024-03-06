What to know about dog park safety 1 month after fatal dog stabbing

It has been over a month since Conrad Calderon's dog Tawny died after she was stabbed at Shawnee Dog Park in Chandler.

Since the attack, Calderon has put up flyers around Shawnee Dog Park, letting visitors know about Tawny's death and urging them to look out for the man who killed his dog.

Last week, Chandler police said they identified the attacker, but no arrests had been made; the investigation is still ongoing. No updates had been provided as of Tuesday.

Calderon spoke at the Chandler Parks and Recreation board meeting last month. Despite not being on the agenda, he was allotted two minutes to express his views on the necessity of enhancing safety at dog parks. Additionally, he requested to be included on the agenda for the March 5 meeting.

Installing cameras in dog parks

"I mentioned cameras," Calderon said. "The guy that stabbed my dog is still out there and if we had cameras at our dog parks people might feel safer to go out to the dog park and it might discourage that type of behavior where you think you could just go out and kill somebody's dog. If I had video footage from that incident, that guy would be in jail right now."

John Sefton, the community services director at the city of Chandler, noted that Calderon expressed an interest in improving safety measures. Sefton mentioned that the board would have a greater opportunity to delve into Calderon's concerns during the March meeting.

As for possible outcomes, Sefton said it was not currently clear. He said cameras had not been brought to his attention.

"I think it's kind of premature to determine what will happen in the future," Sefton said. "Along that line, if you mentioned cameras, I mean, I guess that's one way."

Sefton said they would be open to anything to increase safety, but he was not sure if cameras themselves would increase the safety at the parks. He said there would need to be future discussion and there would be a lot to learn.

"It's a little premature to say that we will be installing cameras or other mechanisms as far as trying to improve safety because there's much more research to do and understanding of what would be feasible," Sefton said.

Brandi Munden, vice president of communications for the American Kennel club, stated that responsible owners were the number one key to making dog parks safer. She also suggested the installation of cameras and the potential presence of a patrol officer who could periodically check in at the park.

"I would tell anybody to keep your wits about you regardless of what's going on so that you can protect yourself and your dog if necessary," Munden said.

Do people believe dog parks are safe?

Resident Rachel Parker, a pet sitter, says that while she generally feels safe at dog parks, incidents involving dogs are "inevitable."

"I know there's a risk involved with any public space, but I wouldn't expect something like that to happen," said Parker.

Parker went on to say that, while not every dog has friendly behavior, an incident like the one in Chandler is "abnormal."

"There are some incidents where I've seen dogs get into it and people get into it, but I've never seen a person get into it with a dog," said Parker.

Parker believes certain dog park rules and regulations could be enforced better to help protect dogs and dog owners.

"I think that maybe enforcement of certain guidelines and making them into laws could potentially reduce incidents, but I don't know what would've prompted a human to stab a dog," said Parker. "That's outside the norm."

Sefton said Chandler dog parks are not unsafe.

"It's kind of like splash pads," Sefton said. "Splash pads by their nature are slippery. Baseball fields, kids playing baseball or soccer or football. There's an assumed level of risk associated with activity. Our reports do not necessarily demonstrate that Chandler's off leash dog park areas are unsafe."

Sefton also said this one incident does not define the safety of Chandler dog parks.

"There was a tragedy obviously, and a circumstance that happened based upon the interaction that we are talking about, but I would not at all characterize our park areas as unsafe based upon this one incident," Sefton said.

Danielle Darrow, a local resident and a dog owner who regularly visits Hance Park Dog Park in downtown Phoenix, mentioned another incident that occurred at the park. In this incident, a pet owner reportedly "drop-kicked" another person's dog, sparking an altercation between the two individuals.

"It's hard to avoid situations like these," said Darrow. "Maybe there should be an increase in security."

Skye Salome, a resident of Phoenix and pet owner who frequents Hance Park Dog Park, proposed that Parks and Recreation officials implement emergency boxes in dog parks. These boxes, akin to the call boxes found on Arizona State University campuses, would directly connect users to local police departments in case of emergencies.

"If (emergency boxes) were to be implemented in a dog park, they could put a clear cover on top (of the button) so a dog wouldn't jump and press it," said Salome.

Other ways to keep dog parks safe

Calderon has done his own research on dog park safety. He said he has collected information about what other cities have done to keep their dog parks safe.

A week after the accident, Calderon mentioned that he fell ill. He explained that his advocacy efforts were hindered as he was both physically unwell and grieving.

Nobody else is really showing me how to do this or helping me, and I don't expect that," Calderon said. "But the good thing, I think, I might be able to get out of this is I'm learning a lot. So, anybody that's ever going through something like this again, I will reach out to them and help them in any way I can."

At Shawnee Dog Park in Chandler, Calderon noted that the lights had been out for a while. He explained that this was attributed to maintenance. However, he expressed concern that despite the maintenance, there were still two hours of operation when the park was pitch black.

Calderon also mentioned that the line of sight at the dog park, from where people typically sit and gather to the gates, was obstructed. He explained that a garbage can, a sign, and a poop dispenser were blocking the view of the gates from the common area.

"It's disturbing to me that somebody can walk into a dog park, stab a dog," Calderon said. "Just that alone is disturbing, but the fact that nobody else could really see what happened ... it was kind of a thing we don't normally think about like line of sight between common areas and gates and things like that."

Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society, emphasized the importance of socializing dogs from a young age. This early socialization helps ensure that once they reach adulthood, they are already accustomed to environments like dog parks.

"Just making sure you're really well-versed on what you can do as a pet parent to be responsible for your own pet," Dickerson said. "Also understanding there are risks involved anytime you go out into public and you're interacting with animals you aren't aware of or you're not sure about.

Dogs in heat, tiny puppies, and dogs who are not vaccinated should also not be at the dog park, Munden said.

Following the rules and regulations of any dog park is crucial, according to Munden. She emphasized the importance of keeping dogs in their appropriate sections: small dogs should stay in the designated small dog area, while big dogs should not be in the small dog section.

"Do not bring treats to a dog park. Food aggression is a thing. Don't do it You don't want dogs to start to fight over your treat," Munden said. "Don't bring their favorite toys in the dog park ... do not bring that to the dog park. No matter how much your dog loves it, it can create a situation. An unsafe situation."

Alternatives to dog parks

As an alternative to traditional dog parks, Calderon discovered an indoor facility equipped with air conditioning and surveillance cameras. He proposed private dog parks as a potential alternative.

Airbnbs offering play areas for dogs have been gaining traction online. Calderon suggested that this could potentially be a safer option, particularly if the owners have cameras installed in the front or back yards.

When renting people's backyards, Dickerson advised ensuring your pets are vaccinated. Additionally, she recommended inquiring about any specific requirements the owners may have for pets visiting the area.

Munden advised checking for any potentially hazardous plants or unknown hazards in the yard. She refrained from labeling it as safe or unsafe, suggesting that individuals conduct thorough research before bringing their dog.

Munden said dogs will let their owners know what they enjoy. While some dogs may enjoy the experience of visiting a dog park and engaging with other canines, others might prefer alternatives such as exploring outside or sniffing around. However, some dogs might not enjoy the dog park setting at all. Munden emphasized the importance of owners being attuned to and assessing their dog's reactions.

"Dog parks are not for every dog," Munden said. "Every dog doesn't want to socialize on that level. There are behaviors that occur naturally within dogs like pack leadership and things like that, that can make it not the most pleasant experience for dogs. But are they just generally unsafe? No. You just have to know if your dog enjoys a dog park setting."

For alternatives to the dog park, Munden suggested neighborhood walks, training sessions and doggy daycare or doggy playdates with dogs your dog may get along with.

Dickerson said walks and dog parks are not the only way to keep your pet happy.

"There's so many different things that you can do by stimulating their other senses," Dickerson said. "There's puzzle toys, there's music, nontoxic bubbles and different fun things that you can do with your pet that stimulates their other senses as well while at home."

Republic Reporter Colbey Philips contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know about dog park safety in Arizona