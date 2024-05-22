What to know about the difference between tornado watches and tornado warnings

Tornado season in Wisconsin typically runs from April through September. But, this year, the state saw its first February tornado following some unseasonably warm temperatures.

Though the storms are most common in the summer, at least one tornado has now touched down every month of the year in Wisconsin's multi-century recorded weather history. So, it's always a good idea to be prepared.

Here's what to know about tornado watches and warnings.

This National Weather Service graphic explains the difference between a tornado warning and a tornado watch.

What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

Tornado watch: A tornado watch is issued when weather conditions favor thunderstorms producing tornado conditions in or near the "watch" area, according to the National Weather Service. Tornado watches are issued by NWS's Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornados could occur. The watch area is typically large, covering multiple counties or even states.

Tornado warning: A tornado warning is more serious and urgent than a tornado watch. A warning is issued when a tornado has been spotted or indicated by weather radar. This means there is imminent danger to life and property, NWS says. Tornado warnings are issued by local forecast offices. They typically encompass a much smaller area than a watch, usually the size of a city or small county.

Kenosha St. Joseph and St. Croix Falls finished their game in the Division 3 state baseball semifinals at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton right before heading for cover due to a tornado warning. June 15, 2022.

What should I do during a tornado watch?

During a tornado watch, NWS recommends you review and discuss your emergency plans, take inventory of your supplies and check your safe room. Make sure your phone is charged and you have a way to receive emergency alerts via the local news or a NOAA Weather Radio.

"Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives," the weather service says.

What should I do during a tornado warning?

If a tornado warning is issued, if possible, you should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, NWS says. If you're in a mobile home, vehicle or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter.

NWS recommends these tornado safety tips:

Stay weather-ready : Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

At your house : If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows. Know where heavy objects are on the floor above (pianos, refrigerators, beds), and do not go under them. They may fall through a weakened floor. Don't forget pets if time allows.

At your workplace or school : Follow your tornado drill procedures, and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums. Interior stairwells are often a good place to take shelter.

Outside : Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building. If not, lie flat and face-down on low ground, protecting the back of your head with your arms. Get as far away from trees and cars as you can; they may be blown onto you in a tornado.

In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

The tornado warning siren at Brookside Cemetery along Brown Street in Tecumseh, Mich., is pictured Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

When do tornado sirens go off?

Outdoor warning sirens sound to alert the public that something life-threatening is happening, and you should go indoors and get more information, NWS says. The specific guidelines for sounding sirens for tornados, hail, wind and other threats vary by jurisdiction.

Milwaukee County sirens sound when there is a tornado watch or warning. The sirens are meant to be heard outdoors and should not be counted on inside, the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management says. OEM also tests the sirens on the second Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting.

