What to know when coming up with a severe weather safety plan

OLATHE, Kan. — The sirens sounded like they do on the first Wednesday of every month across Johnson County.

Wednesday’s instance was just a test, but it falls during Severe Weather Preparedness Week. The sirens are meant for people outdoors, so if you can’t hear them inside, that’s OK.

“That means that the severe weather is here whether that’s a tornado, high winds, whatever that severe weather is here now you need to seek shelter immediately,” said Claire Canaan, the assistant director of Community Preparedness with Johnson County Emergency Management.

She says that inside, you should be able to get access to more information, whereas outdoors, the sirens may be the only way to warn you about incoming weather.

There’s also a difference when it comes to a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

A tornado watch is when the atmosphere has all the ingredients of a tornado but there may not be one that forms.

In addition to testing the sirens, there was a state-wide tornado drill both in Kansas and Missouri Wednesday.

Canaan encouraged people to have their own drills and plan at home.

“It’s going to make you better prepared for when you have to make those decisions quickly,” Canaan said.

One storm safety tip that isn’t true, however, is about driving in rural areas.

If you don’t have anywhere else to take shelter, going under an overpass on the highway is not the safest place to go.

“It is dangerous can cause traffic backup, it’s really not going to keep you safe from a tornado coming at you,” Canaan said. She recommended that you exit your vehicle and lay face down in a ditch or other low-lying area around you.

She also mentioned that buildings are still the safest place to be during a severe weather event.

“Try to avoid going out into your driveway or your front porch or and wanting to look at the sky,” she said.

Her last tip is to prepare for when storms hit and you’re not at your home.

“Make note if you see that shelter location sign in a building, keeping that in the back of your mind that if something happens, that’s where you’re going to go.”

