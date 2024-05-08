What to know about Colorado State University's graduation ceremonies this weekend

Scenes from Colorado State University’s College of Natural Sciences graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins.

A campuswide graduation ceremony at Canvas Stadium with a well-known person delivering an inspirational speech is still a year away.

So, the celebrations of the accomplishments of more than 5,600 students in spring commencement ceremonies this weekend will take place indoors over multiple days at Moby Arena and Lory Student Center. Graduates will include more than 4,000 students receiving undergraduate degrees, more than 1,300 graduate students and more than 100 students receiving Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees, Jeff Dodge wrote in Source, an online publication of CSU's marketing and communications staff. In addition, 15 Air Force ROTC cadets and eight Army ROTC cadets will receive their commissions.

Tickets are required for some of the larger ceremonies, including the Colleges of Business, Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences, Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, and Health and Human Sciences. Tickets are only available to graduating students, who had to reserve them in advance, school officials said. All tickets are digital only and for general admission with no reserved seating.

All ceremonies other than the ROTC commissioning will be livestreamed. Links and a full schedule of graduation ceremonies are available on CSU's Commencement and Commissionings page on its website.

Those attending ceremonies at Moby Arena will be required to pass through metal detectors and to comply with the university’s clear bag policy, so purses, large backpacks and camera bags will not be permitted.

Doors will open one hour before each ceremony, and each ceremony is expected to last for about two hours. Parking will be free throughout the weekend and after 4 p.m. Friday in the Moby Arena lot (Lot No. 195) and all day Saturday and Sunday at the Lory Student Center (Lot 310) on the north side of that building and the Morgan Library lot (Lot 425) west of the library. Paid parking at a rate of $2 an hour is available during the day Friday at the Lory Student Center and Morgan Library lots.

The university’s “Around the Horn” free campus shuttle runs every 20 minutes Friday and Saturday with stops at Moby Arena and the Lory Student Center.

CSU announced earlier this year that it will host a single, all-university commencement ceremony each spring beginning next year at Canvas Stadium. The first one is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 16, 2025. Individual colleges and academic units will continue to hold their own recognition ceremonies as well, where individual graduates' names will be read and diploma covers issued.

Here’s the schedule for this year's ceremonies:

Friday, May 10

(*indicates tickets required)

8 a.m. – Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Moby Arena

9 a.m. – Army and Air Force ROTC Commissioning, Griffin Hall at the University Center for the Performing Arts

11 a.m. – University Honors Recognition program, Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom

11:30 a.m. – Graduate School, Moby Arena

3:30 p.m. – *College of Business, Moby Arena

4 p.m. – *College of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences, Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom

7:30 p.m. – College of Agricultural Sciences, Moby Arena

Saturday, May 11

9 a.m. – *College of Natural Sciences, Moby Arena

1 p.m. – *College of Liberal Arts, Moby Arena

5 p.m. – *College of Health and Human Services, Moby Arena

Sunday, May 12

9 a.m. – Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering, Moby Arena

1 p.m. – Warner College of Natural Resources, Moby Arena

