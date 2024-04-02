Here’s what we know about Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice & multi-car crash in Dallas

Many questions remain following a six-vehicle crash on a Dallas highway on Saturday that apparently involved Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

But here is what we know about the incident.

Dashcam video of wreck

Dashcam video appears to show two luxury cars — a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini Urus — driving at high speed on a Dallas freeway.

The Lamborghini lost control and hit a median. Both cars ran into other vehicles on the road before coming to a stop.

Whose cars are they?

One of the vehicles is registered to Rice, according to Dallas police. The other, the Lamborghini Urus, was leased to Rice by Classic Lifestyle, a Dallas-based luxury car rental company, NBC 5 reported.

Attorney Kyle Coker, who is representing Classic Lifestyle, told NBC 5 that Rice was the only person who was supposed to be driving the Lamborghini.

“In the past, Mr. Rice had rented at least several vehicles. There were never any driving citations or accidents related to that,” Coker said in that story. “The issue that we have right now is we’ve got a totaled vehicle, and we haven’t heard back as to who’s going to pay for that vehicle.

“And I understand, there’s, you know, kind of speculation back and forth as far as who’s driving. It doesn’t matter. I mean, we’re looking for accountability and to make sure that our business is made whole here.”

Five people who emerged from the two cars walked away from the crash, photos at TMZ.com show. Because both cars were linked to Rice, Dallas police began searching for the Chiefs receiver.

Rice hires attorney Royce West

Royce West, a Texas state senator and an attorney with West & Associates in Dallas, said Monday he was representing Rice and released a statement.

“On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday,” West wrote. “Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”

Dallas police told NBC 5 that they’ve spoken with Rice’s legal team ... but not Rice himself.

“I can confirm we have spoken with members of legal counsel but have not conducted interviews with potentially involved individuals in Saturday’s crash,” a police spokesperson told NBC 5.

What Chiefs, NFL are saying

Chiefs president Mark Donovan was asked about the accident during an interview Monday with Pete Mundo on KCMO radio.

“In all of these situations, you have to wait for all of the facts,” Donovan said. “And frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point. The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multicar crash in Texas, in Dallas, and fortunately it doesn’t appear anyone was hurt and we should be grateful for that.

“We will get to the bottom of it, we’ll gather the facts and then we’ll react accordingly.”

The Dallas Morning News reported two motorists involved in the accident were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The NFL’s Brian McCarthy told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the league is “monitoring” the situation.

The Star’s Jesse Newell and Blair Kerkhoff contributed to this story