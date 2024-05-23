What to know about changes to Alabama boating laws ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the official, unofficial beginning of summer, and for many that means getting the boat out on area rivers or lakes.

But with the fun comes danger. Drowning is the second leading cause of death for children ages one to 14, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for that age group. In 2020, the most current figures available, there were 767 boating-related fatalities nationwide, according to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Recreational Boating Statistics Report. That was a 25 percent increase in deaths over 2019 numbers.

Alcohol was the leading contributor to boating-related fatalities in 2020, being involved in about 18 percent of the deaths, the Coast Guard report found.

Marine Police Trooper Lt. Mark Fuller talks about boat safety on Lake Martin at Wind Creek State Park near Alexander City, Ala., on Thursday May 21, 2020.

The Alabama Legislature has recently passed bills, signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, to improve safety on the state’s public waterways.

One law requires the use of a “kill switch,” on most types of pleasure boats, which brought state law into compliance with federal law. This new requirement is aimed at protecting occupants of the boat and other vessels from runaway boats by ensuring the engine immediately stops when the operator leaves the helm or is displaced for any reason.

"The safety of all individuals enjoying Alabama's waterways is paramount," said Matt Brooks, Chief of the Alabama Law Enforcement’s Marine Patrol Division. “Boats can make sudden turns with enough force to throw an operator from the helm or completely out of the boat, causing the vessel to become a deadly hazard to the ejected operator and creates a danger to others in the area.

“By requiring operators to utilize these switches, ALEA aims to prevent these types of accidents, thus reducing the potential for injuries and fatalities.”

Another piece of legislation, which went into effect last September, deals wakeboarding and wakesurfing in public waters. It covers state waters impounded by Lewis Smith Dam (Lewis Smith Lake), R.L. Harris Dam (Lake Wedowee or the R.L. Harris Reservoir) and on Shoal Creek in Lauderdale County north of Highway 72.

Under the new law, no one can engage in wakeboarding or wakesurfing between sunset and sunrise, on portions of water where the width is less than 400 feet, within 200 feet from any shoreline, dock, pier, boathouse or other structure located on the impounded waters, or while not wearing a personal flotation device approved by the United States Coast Guard.

Lake Martin and Weiss Lake were recently added to this law. The law will take effect on those bodies of water on Oct. 1.

"We recognize the growing popularity of wakeboarding and wakesurfing in Alabama," Col. Jonathan Archer, director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) said. "Through thoughtful regulation, we aim to foster a safe and enjoyable environment for enthusiasts while respecting the needs and concerns of other recreational users. This week and every week, we aim to promote public safety and save lives on the water.”

To promote water and boating safety, the Alabama Marine Patrol Division offers the following tips:

Wear a life jacket: Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while boating, fishing, or participating in water sports. Ensure that life jackets fit properly and are suitable for each passenger.

Avoid alcohol: Operating a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal and significantly increases the risk of accidents. Designate a sober driver or skipper to ensure safe navigation.

Check the weather: Stay informed about weather conditions before heading out on the water. Postpone boating activities if inclement weather is forecasted and be prepared to seek shelter if necessary.

Follow navigation rules: Observe speed limits, maintain a safe distance from other vessels, and adhere to all navigational markers and buoys. Practice courteous boating etiquette and be mindful of other boaters, swimmers, and wildlife.

Equip your boat: Ensure that your boat is properly equipped with essential safety gear, including fire extinguishers, navigation lights, and a first aid kit. Regularly inspect and maintain your vessel to prevent mechanical failures.

Be prepared: Familiarize yourself with local boating regulations and emergency procedures. Carry a charged cell phone or marine radio for communication in case of emergencies and inform someone ashore of your boating plans.

