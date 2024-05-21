What to know before casting your ballot for Oregon’s primary election

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The primary election is upon us, which means registered Oregon voters have just a few hours remaining to cast their ballots.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, May 21. For those who plan to use a drop box, ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on election night. Find out which drop box is closest to you by typing in your address here.

As of May 2, the Oregon Elections Division recorded 3,039,926 registered voters.

About 37.8% of voters statewide cast their ballots in the May 2022 primary election. Although Tuesday’s election also serves as a presidential primary, Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott said he expects similar numbers this year.

