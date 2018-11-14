What to Know About the Brexit Deal and What It Means for a Second Referendum

Two and a half years after the U.K. voted to leave the European Union, Brits are finding that the decision may have raised far more questions than it answered.

So when British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office finally confirmed on Tuesday that a draft text of the Brexit deal had been agreed with E.U. negotiators, it didn’t calm many nerves. Quite the opposite: even with a possible deal, there is still lots of work to do – and lots of places the agreement could collapse.

In recent weeks, doubts over the progress of talks, and fears over whether a deal could pass Parliament, have resulted in more and more prominent figures calling for a second referendum. Here’s what to know:

Remind me, how did this all begin?

On June 23, 2016, the U.K. voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. The turnout was the highest of any electoral contest in decades: 72.2%. The electorate was split, with 48% voting to remain and 52% voting to leave.

The result wasn’t what the prime minister at the time, David Cameron, had hoped. He wanted to settle the internal divisions in his ruling Conservative Party over the E.U. once and for all by holding a referendum. It backfired massively and when his side lost, he resigned. Theresa May became prime minister.

On March 29, 2017, May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the untested legal mechanism allowing a country to leave the European Union within a set period of two years. The deadline for the U.K. to leave the E.U. is March 29, 2019.

After triggering Article 50, May called a general election for June 2017 in an attempt to increase her parliamentary majority and strengthen her hand in negotiations with Europe over the departure deal. But May ended up losing seats in Parliament, and was forced to form a minority government. Instead of strengthening her hand, the election weakened it, and has left May in an unstable position – both within the U.K. and with E.U. negotiators.

But the U.K. has a deal with the E.U. now, right?

Not a final one. On Tuesday, May apparently overcame an impasse in Brussels to secure a deal the E.U. could agree with. But while that deal marked an important milestone, the governments of 27 E.U. member states must still ratify it — and the British parliament vote to approve it.

It will be very hard for May to convince skeptical lawmakers in the U.K. parliament to accept the deal. She is under fire from a large “Euroskeptic” wing of her own party, which believes the current trajectory of the negotiations will land Britain in a deal with the E.U. that keeps it subject to many of the same rules and perceived restrictions. On Wednesday, these lawmakers will examine the text of the agreement brought back from Brussels.

If the deal is struck down by lawmakers in Europe or in the UK, Britain faces leaving with a “no deal Brexit” – crashing out of the E.U. in March, leading to trade tariffs, price hikes and possible shortages of food and medicines.

Sounds grim. Is there any alternative?

Some lawmakers say the people should be given a chance to reconsider the Brexit vote in a second referendum. In April 2018, some of these lawmakers joined forces to create the “People’s Vote” campaign. This campaign called for a second Brexit referendum on whether to accept the final deal negotiated by May.

With the clock ticking toward the Brexit deadline, calls for a second referendum to break the impasse have been gaining ground – and publicity.

Who exactly is calling for a second referendum?

Until recently, the act of calling for a second Brexit referendum was limited to a few voices dubbed “Remoaners” by the right-wing British press – a derisive take on those who wish to “remain” in the E.U. But on Oct. 20, some 700,000 people marched through London in support of a “People’s Vote,” a grassroots campaign that was only founded in April.

But when a transport minister in the U.K. government resigned late last week – just the latest official to leave the U.K. government over Brexit – he delivered a parting shot by adding his voice to calls for a second Brexit referendum. “Given that the reality of Brexit has turned out to be so far from what was once promised,” Jo Johnson said in his resignation letter, “the democratic thing to do is to give the public the final say.” The U.K., he said, faced a choice between “chaos” and “vassalage.” Nobody voted for that, he said.