What to know about American Samoa, where Biden was upset on Super Tuesday

A small but shocking upset in the race for the Democratic presidential nominee threw the eyes of the nation on an island territory on Super Tuesday.

Jason Palmer beat president and Democratic front runner Joe Biden in the territory's caucus 51-40 to win the territory's six delegates, according to the Associated Press.

Palmer posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “Washington D.C. is long overdue for a president who will be an advocate for American Samoa.”

The upset will not derail Biden's path to the nomination as the incumbent won several other primaries on the night.

American Samoa territory became part of the United States in 1899 as a part of the Treaty of Berlin and the Navy began occupying the territory in 1900.

Here's what you need to know about American Samoa.

Where is American Samoa?

American Samoa is about 2,500 miles south of Hawaii. It is the eastern part of the Samoa archipelago with the western part of the archipelago making up the country of Samoa.

How many people live in American Samoa?

Fewer than 50,000 residents live on the islands, according to the AP.

Can American Samoa vote for president?

American Samoa is an unincorporated, unorganized territory of the United States.

Persons born there to parents who are not U.S. citizens are considered nationals that hold the rights of citizens except for the right to vote in state and federal elections and to hold some government jobs, according to the website of the territory's congressional representative.

A sailing ship is seen in the harbor at Pago Pago, American Samoa, in July 2002. Jason Palmer, an unknown candidate, won the Democratic primary in American Samoa on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Out of 91 ballots cast, Palmer won 51 and President Joe Biden won 40, according to the local party.

Does American Samoa have representation in Congress?

American Samoa votes for a representative for Congress every two years. The representative participates in House functions, including voting on committess, but cannot vote on the floor. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen has held the seat since 2015.

Who did American Samoa vote for in the 2020 primary?

Michael Bloomberg won American Samoa in 2020, his only win of the campaign.

