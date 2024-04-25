What to know about American avocet bird, spotted at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee

It might not feel warm enough, but it's beach season for the American Avocet. The migratory bird has been spotted on Bradford Beach as recently as Thursday in the late morning.

According to the Milwaukee County Zoo, the American avocet is a long-legged shorebirds with long, thin bill that curves upward. It has black and white stripes on their backs and sides.

Are American avocets native to Wisconsin?

The American avocet spends winter along the coast of North American, including Mexico, Florida, Texas and California. It migrates to the southern and western U.S. to breed. It's uncommon to see the bird in Wisconsin, according to the American Audubon Society.

American avocets Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The birds, one of the few species with an upturned bill, are not generally found in the area but often make a brief stop during migration.

How can you identify American avocets?

Beyond it's striking color, the bird is relatively small, roughly 9.7 to 12.3 ounces.

Also the beak is a unique giveaway at what bird it is. The avocet is one of the few species with an upturned bill.

What do American avocets eat?

It eats crustaceans and other aquatic animals, and plants. They swoop with their long bills back and forth in the water to catch insects, and other water crustaceans.

Are American avocets solo or do they travel in groups?

When there's one, there's more. They can travel in flocks of several hundred.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: American avocet spotted along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee