What to know ahead of May 28 primary runoff as early voting gets underway in El Paso

El Paso voters are heading to the polls this week as early voting in Texas is underway for the primary runoff election.

Voters are weighing in on several key races, including El Paso County sheriff and district attorney, as well as Precinct 1 constable and the highly competitive Texas House District 77 race. Also on the runoff ballot is the U.S. House District 23 seat, the only Republican contest left to be decided.

Winners in the sheriff and district attorney's Democratic primary runoffs will advance to the Nov. 5 General Election to face their Republican counterparts, while winners in the constable and District 77 races will effectively win election as there are no Republican contenders to take on in November.

The winner of the U.S. House District 23 runoff between incumbent Rep. Tony Gonzales and online conservative personality Brandon Herrera will face Democrat Santos Limon in November.

After the first day of early voting, 5,657 of El Paso's 507,865 registered voters had cast ballots, with Democratic voters widely outpacing Republican voters.

How long is early voting?

Early voting for the primary runoff kicked off Monday, May 20, and runs through Friday, May 24, 2024.

Polls are open daily during the early voting sessions from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

When is the runoff election?

Election Day will be Tuesday, May 28, with polls open across the city from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where can I vote?

Early voting locations for the primary runoff are as follows:

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse - 500 E. San Antonio Avenue

Arlington Park Shelter - 10350 Pasadena Circle

Bassett Place - 6101 Gateway West

Bowling Family YMCA - 5509 Will Ruth Avenue

Canutillo Nutrition Center - 7351 Bosque Road

Chayo Apodaca Community Center - 341 N. Moon Road

City of San Elizario Municipal Court - 12004 Socorro Road, Suite B

Clint ISD Early College Academy - 13100 Alameda Avenue

Commissioner's Corner - 10700 Montana Avenue

Dorris Van Doren Library - 551 Redd Road

El Paso County Eastside Annex - 2350 George Dieter Drive

El Paso County Northwest Annex - 435 Vinton Road

EPCC Administrative Services Center - 9050 Viscount Boulevard

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library - 12480 Pebble Hills Boulevard

Fabens Community Center - 201 NE Camp Street

Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center - 3001 Parkwood Street

Gonzalez Place - 4101 Rich Beem Boulevard

Hilo de Plata Senior Center - 4451 Delta Drive

Marty Robbins Recreation Center - 11620 Vista Del Sol Drive

Mountain View-Rae Gilmore Recreation Center - 8501 Diana Dr.

Nations Tobin Sports Center - 8831 Railroad Drive

Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center - 563 N. Carolina Drive

Oz Glaze Senior Center - 13969 Veny Webb Street

Pebble Hills High School - 14400 Pebble Hills Boulevard

SISD District Service Center - 12440 Rojas Drive (replace Eastlake High School)

South El Paso Senior Center - 600 S. Ochoa Street

The Shoppes at Solana - 750 Sunland Park Drive

UTEP-Union Building East - 35 W. University Avenue

Wellington Chew Senior Center - 4430 Maxwell Avenue

W.E. Neill Community Center - 19210 Cobb Avenue

Ysleta Community Learning Center - 121 Padres Drive

YWCA-West - 313 Bartlett Drive

Who's on the ballot?

The runoff ballot will feature five races, including Democratic candidates for El Paso County sheriff and district attorney, Texas House District 77 and Precinct 1 constable, as well as Republican candidates for U.S. House District 23.

The candidates appearing on the runoff advanced after besting other opponents in the March 5 Super Tuesday contest.

In the El Paso County sheriff's race, Constable Oscar Ugarte will go up against retired El Paso County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Robert "Bobby" Flores. The winner will face Republican Minerva Torres Shelton in the General Election.

The district attorney's race will feature James Montoya, currently a deputy public defender for the county, and Alma Trejo, a former El Paso County Criminal Court judge. The winner will face off against current District Attorney Bill Hicks, a Republican, in November.

The District 77 race features former state Rep. Norma Chavez and former El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez. With no Republican opposition, the winner of the District 77 runoff will appear unopposed on the November 5 ballot.

In the Precinct 1 constable race, Frank Almada will face off against Andrea "Andi" Baca. Like the District 77 race, there is no Republican contender in the Precinct 1 constable race, so the winner will be the next constable.

Early voting totals for Monday, May 20

Democratic Party in-person voting: 2,040

Democratic Party mail-in ballots returned: 3,558

Total Democratic Party votes for Day 1: 5,598

Republican Party in-person voting: 32

Republican Party mail-in ballots returned: 27

Total Republican Party votes for Day 1: 59

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso voters head to polls as early voting begins in primary runoff