What to know: Abilene Memorial Day ceremonies, weekend events

Memorial Day, observed the last Monday of May, honors lives lost while serving in the U.S. military.

Many events across the area are being held this weekend to remember those military members.

List of Memorial Day events

Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at 11 a.m. hosted by the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene and Dyess Chief's Group. Ceremony will take place at 7457 West Lake Road in Abilene.

Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 5750 US Highway 277 South.

U.S. Specialty Sports Association 2024 Memorial Day Madness Tournament Friday-Sunday at Lake Kirby Softball Complex, 5650 Maple Street.

Memorial Day Celebration at CBD House of Healing, 3462 Catclaw Drive on Friday from 3-7 p.m.

"The Memorial" Two Person Match Play at Abilene Country Club, 34 Fairway Oaks Boulevard, Saturday and Sunday.

Breckenridge Airshow at Stephens County Airport, 622 County Road 150 in Breckenridge, on Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day Make and Take Workshop at Abilene Candle Co., 4415 Loop 322, on Saturday 11 a.m.-3p.m.

Memorial Day Cornhole Tournament at the Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, on Saturday. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., and the tournament starts at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial Day Weekend Season Opener at SUP Abilene Paddleboard & Kayak Rentals, 9 Cherokee Circle, is scheduled Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 2-8 p.m.

Closed Monday

City Hall

Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District & Mercy Clinic

Recreation centers

All Abilene Public Library branches

CityLink

Taylor County offices

Historic Paramount Theatre

Open Monday

Abilene Zoo

Adventure Cove

Splash pads

Trash pickup for residential and commercial will still be collected.

