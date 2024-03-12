What to know about the 32nd District primary for Ohio House

Two Republicans are running in the March 5 primary election to replace the open Ohio House seat of former state Rep. Bob Young.

The winner of the Republican primary will face unopposed Democrat Jim Colopy in the November.

The position has remained open since Young's resignation Oct. 2. Young was convicted in October of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, for hitting his wife. He accepted a plea deal in November that resolved three other misdemeanor charges for violating a protection order.

The Summit County Republican Party recommended New Franklin Councilman John K. "Jack" Daniels to replace Young in October, but Ohio House Republicans decided not to select a replacement, waiting instead for the March primary.

New Franklin City Councilman Jack Daniels

Daniels, a small-business owner, is running against Mary Stormer, a nurse and Realtor who has served for 20 years a as a deputy clerk of courts for the city of Akron and also served for eight years on Akron Public Schools board of education.

Mary J. Stormer

The district includes Green, New Franklin, Clinton, Lakemore, Mogadore, Coventry, Springfield and the Ellet and Goodyear Heights neighborhoods of Akron.

Republican opponents talk the trades

In phone interviews, both Daniels and Stormer said vocational education, sometimes referred to as training in the trades, needs more attention from schools.

In many cases, individuals straight out of high school with a skilled trade can earn more throughout their careers than college graduates with underperforming degrees.

"In the '70s (school) districts started taking down their vocational schools," Stormer said. "Everybody (is) going to college and it's not working . ... The money is in the trades."

Daniels said demand is high for skilled trades workers in a variety of fields. As a former Portage Lakes Career Center board member and small-business owner, he saw the positive impact of such training for students, he said.

"(There is an ability) right out of high school to earn a good living," he said.

Importance of police services

Stormer and Daniels both are strong supporters of police.

"Police and fire both are something that can bring a cohesiveness in a community," Daniels said.

Stormer said the negative attention focused on police in recent years has made the job more difficult to perform and more difficult to recruit.

"Who would want to be a policeman with the way things are now?" she said. "The vast majority of them are really nice people."

Hands-on approach

Daniels said he's an advocate of fiscal and government restraint, and hopes to bring a small-business owner's perspective to the Ohio Assembly. He's created, run and sold businesses and is concerned about over-regulation, especially when it doesn't provide a benefit to the consumer while adding to the costs of doing business.

"One of the principles of my conservatism is I believe in the limits of the federal government," he said.

He said he'll bring a hands-on approach to the Ohio House. On Thursday, he was making a delivery for his company when its drivers were all occupied elsewhere.

"I feel I bring a unique perspective," he said. "There are lots of politicians and lawyers in the Statehouse. I think we (small businesses) are underrepresented."

He said he'll focus on bringing back tax dollars to the district, which fared poorly in recent legislation funding projects throughout the state.

"The 32nd District didn't get much money," he said. "... It's not the only thing you do as a state representative, but it's a good piece of it."

'Not beholden to anybody'

Stormer said she will be independent of influences as a state representative while working to promote vocational education as a key issue.

She said the must-go-to-college narrative has failed some students. Add to that the lack of familiarity with skilled trades, and many young people fail to realize opportunities within their grasp.

"Most kids don't have a parent that's in the trades or don't know how to do anything like that," she said. "I think we have sold generations of kids a bill of goods."

Stormer said she'll be in Columbus to represent her constituents' interests.

"I think that people are elected to represent the constituents that put them there," she said. "... I'm not beholden to anybody."

