What to know about the 2024 primary election in Monroe County

There are only two significant races on the primary ballot this June, but both involve prominent names in local Democratic politics.

State Assemblyman Demond Meeks faces a challenge in the 137th district from Rochester City Council member Willie Lightfoot. The district encompasses the town of Gates plus a broad swath of western and northeastern Rochester, including the 19th Ward and much of the 14621 neighborhood.

Meeks is a two-term incumbent who succeeded David Gantt, one of the longest-serving and most influential state politicians in Rochester history.

Willie Lightfoot (left) and Demond Meeks, Democratic primary candidates for the 137th Assembly district.

Gantt's most prominent protégé, former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, is on the ballot as well. She is running for Rochester City Court against another Democrat, Michael Geraci.

Here's what you need to know for the primary elections.

Am I eligible to vote in New York?

Only registered party members are allowed to vote in each party's primary elections. Here are the qualifications to vote in New York:

You must be a U.S. citizen;

Be 18 or older;

Not be in prison for a felony conviction;

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere;

And not found to be incompetent by a court.

Where is my polling place?

You can look up where you are registered to vote, and which polling place you can attend, at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

When are polls open?

Election inspectors wait for the next wave of voters at Henrietta Town Hall on Nov. 8, 2022.

Polls open for early voting on Saturday, June 15. Early voting ends June 23.

Polling hours during the early voting period may vary -- look up your local polling site for more information.

Polls are open for regular voting from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25.

Where can I find election results?

The unofficial results of the August primary elections will be available after 9 p.m. on June 25 at nyenr.elections.ny.gov.

Who's on the ballot in Monroe County?

137th State Assembly District (Democratic): incumbent Demond Meeks vs. Willie Lightfoot

Rochester City Court: Michael Geraci vs. Lovely Warren

Brockport Village Board of Trustees: Ben Reed and Joanne Bocach on the Better Brockport line vs. Linda Ketchum and Shawn Halquist on the Revitalize Brockport line

There are also several contested elections for members of county committees in Brighton, Irondequoit and Rochester. County committees are an intra-party mechanism, not a legislative position. The full list can be found on the Monroe County Board of Elections website.

