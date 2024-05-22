‘Knott County needs to grow.’ In historic first, Southeastern KY county OK’s booze sales

Knott County voters on Tuesday approved alcohol sales, Knott County Clerk Maurica “Reci” Cornett told the Herald-Leader.

Cornett said it was the fourth time the issue was on the ballot, and it marks the first time the county had gone wet.

“Most people think its going to be more revenue for us. Hopefully, will have more businesses and the businesses we’ve got will grow,” she said. “Knott County needs to grow.”

She added: “The people have spoken. That’s the way it is when you have an election.”

In 2022, the Herald-Leader reported that there were just 10 counties remaining with no form of legal alcohol sales, according to information from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and local officials.

Knott County was one of them.