‘This knocks the heart out of the City’: City of Arvin remembers Mayor Olivia Trujillo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At the age of 67, City of Arvin Mayor Olivia Trujillo died peacefully at her home in Arvin, city officials said. She was the first woman, first Latina, and first immigrant elected as mayor for the City of Arvin.

“This knocks the heart out of the city,” said Arvin City Manager Jeff Jones. “Mayor Trujillo was a path setter, she was generous, kind, she believed in the city. She championed the underdog and we’re in shock.”

Trujillo was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico in 1957, she migrated with her farmworker parents to Arvin. She went to school at Sierra Vista Elementary, Haven Drive Middle School, and Arvin High School. She’s remembered for her hard work to move Arvin forward.

“About two years ago she had Governor Newsom here in town and talked about Arvin and growth,” Jones said. “Mayor Trujillo was very connected with the Latino community and Dolores Huerta Foundation and got us representation in Sacramento, and we’ll be always, always grateful for that.”

Now it’s in the hands of the city council how her seat will be filled for the rest of her term which was set to end in November.

“The City Council probably at its next meeting, they have a choice,” said Jeff Jones, “They can decide to hold a special election within 60 days, or they can make an appointment. So, the City Council will be making an appointment in their next meeting, my understanding is the appointment will be for the Mayor position.”

Trujillo left a legacy of passion and dedication, Jones says.

“She cared about the City, she wore Arvin on her sleeve.”

“Everywhere you’d go, she was the spokesperson of Arvin. She wanted to make sure Arvin got its fair share, not only in the State but in Kern County,” he said.

The next Arvin Council Meeting is set for Tuesday March 12.

Mayor Trujillo leaves behind three daughters and nine grandchildren. Details of her memorial service have not been announced.

