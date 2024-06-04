Knock the firework off. Not every day is a the Fourth of July. Rules being broken.

Fireworks every night needs to stop

Clearly, it's time to revisit House Bill 172, or the Revise the Fireworks Law.

A cursory internet search of fireworks discharge by public says fireworks can only be set off on certain holidays.

Is June 1 a holiday? No matter.

Also, for fireworks to be discharged, you must get permission of the Columbus Fire Department. Did you pick up permission slips at Kroger along with the bottle rockets and M-80s? No kids under 18 and no booze? Again, really? Who's checking?

To be clear, I don't begrudge people shooting off their fireworks on July 4, or even July 3 to 6, but it has now become an every night ritual for pretty much any darned reason, and to heck with anyone else's rights.

It's time to prohibit the use of fireworks except July 3 to 6. Violations should start at $200 and increase by $500 for each offense thereafter.

If you can afford the rocket's glare, don't complain about gas and grocery prices.

The time for collecting signatures for a petition is here.

Greg Winter, Columbus

