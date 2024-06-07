Knock-down dollars: City panel antes up money toward demolition of dilapidated hotel

The Wichita Falls Sales Tax Corporation on Friday voted to chip in money toward the demolition of a derelict hotel by the Falls.

The board voted to spend up to $835,000 toward the acquisition of the once-grand Sheraton Hotel at 100 Central Freeway.

The city has sued to use the right of Eminent Domain to acquire the vacant property from its owner, Rajendra Patel of Oklahoma. Patel has resisted the takeover and claims the amount recommended for the property by a special panel — $750,000 — was "grossly inadequate."

Wichita Falls city councilors in August 2023 began the process of getting rid of the old Sheraton Hotel by the waterfall.

Patel requested and was granted a jury trial, which is set for Nov. 18 in 30th District Court.

The hotel was built in 1985 in the floodway of the nearby Wichita River and has flooded several times. It has been vacant since about 2012.

The city intends to tear down the building and turn the property into parkland.

The tax board also agreed to enter into a performance agreement with River Bend Nature Center for $210,000 to help with a major rejuvenation project at the popular attraction.

The nonprofit's executive director, Jennica Lambert, said the contribution would go toward a $2 million renovation project with other funds coming from donations and grants.

The panel also gave California developer Will Kelty a 24-month extension on his $250,000 incentive package for restoration of a century-old storefront at 713 Indiana Ave.

Kelty told board members he has encountered trouble finding tenants for the property.

Sales tax corporation money comes from a portion of the sales taxes generated in Wichita Falls. The City Council has final authority on the board's projects.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: City panel chips in money toward demolition of hotel