Knife-wielding suspect shot and killed by police in Orange County

A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by officers after allegedly threatening bystanders in Fullerton.

On June 15, Fullerton police responded to reports of a man threatening bystanders on the 200 block of East Imperial Highway at around 5 a.m.

Arriving officers spotted a man holding what appeared to be a knife in each hand. Police told the man to drop his weapons however, he refused to cooperate.

The man suddenly began running toward police while still holding the knives in his hand, authorities said.

That’s when the suspect was shot by officers. He was transported to a local trauma center where he later died.

No officers were injured during the incident. A knife and a boxcutter were found at the scene near the suspect.

A box cutter and a knife that was brandished by a suspect during a deadly officer-involved shooting on June 15, 2024. (Fullerton Police Department)

The suspect’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner’s Office pending an investigation.

“As standard protocol, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office responded to conduct

an independent investigation into the actions of the officers during this officer-involved

Shooting,” authorities said. “Fullerton Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives will be investigating potential criminal acts by the suspect.”

Police believe there are witnesses who saw the suspect’s actions leading up to the fatal confrontation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fullerton police detective L. Ramirez at 714-738-5334.

Anonymous tips can be provided to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or online at occrimestoppers.org.

