Knife-wielding man shot and killed by police in Queens

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly holding a woman at knife-point was shot and killed by police in Queens Saturday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 103rd Street in Corona, authorities said. Two police officers in the area heard an argument, and a woman screaming, according to Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

Man who allegedly shot Bronx boy day before his birthday faces attempted murder: DA

The suspect, a 65-year-old man, was allegedly holding a 49-year-old woman at knifepoint, authorities report. The suspect was demanded to drop the knife by officers several times but he didn’t comply, Maddrey said.

One officer tried to deploy his taser, to subdue the man. However, the suspect didn’t drop the weapon, and responding officers shot the suspect.

First responders transported the suspect to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, Maddrey said. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The woman was not injured, authorities report.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.