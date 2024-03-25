Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police in Reading, Pennsylvania
Police said the man ignored repeated commands to drop the knife. At one point, he allegedly moved toward the officers, prompting them to use deadly force.
Reactions to the ban were impassioned and varied among NFL players past and present.
Don't expect to see an Audi A3 rival from Polestar anytime soon; the brand wants to stay focused on its current range and steer clear of Volvo's turf.
Experts weigh in on how to use the breast cancer risk quiz that actress Olivia Munn credits with saving her life, and other ways to monitor your risks.
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida just signed into law a bill that requires parental consent for kids under 16 to hold social media accounts. It also completely prevents children under 14 from joining these platforms.
Why "parents shouldn't feel pressured to always be their child's playmate."
After extending production to satisfy sudden demand, the last Audi R8, a V10 coupe, leaves the production line in Bollinger Hofe dressed in Vegas Yellow.
Square Enix has revealed that the fifth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Online, Dawntrail, will arrive on July 2. There are a bunch of pre-order bonuses if you pre-order, including an early access period.
Joe Tegardine bought his son Joseph a Ford Mustang after Joseph's dire cancer verdict. Ford CEO Jim Farley then invited the family to a Mustang track day.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
PBMs have used various strategies over the years to squeeze independent pharmacies, and these tactics are on the rise as the federal government takes aim at reigning in the notorious middlemen.
Google is ending third-party cookies in Chrome. Here’s what that means for publishers trying to stay afloat in a brutal market.
This week, we’re looking at some hot fintech startups in Africa, how Mint's closure has been Copilot's gain and why VCs have doubled down on a particular expense management startup. While venture funding in Africa (like everywhere else in the world) has dropped in recent times, this past week was a good one for the region’s fintech ecosystem.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
