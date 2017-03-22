Knife-Wielding Attacker Shot Outside British Parliament, Pedestrians Mowed Down on Westminster Bridge

A knife-wielding man stabbed a police officer to death outside British Parliament Wednesday after several people were mowed down by a SUV on the Westminster Bridge, authorities said.

At least four people were killed, including the cop, and 20 people were injured along the thoroughfare fronting Parliament in London before the attacker was fatally shot by police.

Prime Minister Theresa May was bundled into a car by plain-clothes security officers and whisked from the scene, according to local reports.

A woman with serious injuries was pulled from the Thames River, authorities said, and may have jumped to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

Prime Minister Tobias Ellwood, a military veteran, performed CPR on the wounded policeman as he lay bleeding to death on the cobblestones outside Parliament.

Members took to social media to praise the slain policeman who guarded the historic compound.

"It is utterly devastating to know that a police officer lost his life protecting us and our Parliament. They are the best and the bravest," said MP Conor McGinn on Twitter.

Scotland Yard reported there were 20 injuries involving citizens and police.

Residents were told to avoid several central locations including Parliament, Victoria Street and Whitehall, a historic road leading from Trafalgar Square to the national seat of government.

#LondonAttack pictures. pic.twitter.com/kuZzKvaS72

— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 22, 2017

The attacker was able to breach the perimeter of the lawmaking house and stabbed a police officer before being shot, reports said. Witnesses described seeing people lying on the sidewalk after being struck by the vehicle and hearing screams from the injured.

“It was horrendous, just horrendous,” one woman at the scene told journalists.

A view of the scene outside UK Parliament following a major security incident in London https://t.co/3wwdfm2jEp pic.twitter.com/j8dkX457yY — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2017





#LondonAttack update: Reports of civilians 'mowed down' on Westminster Bridge; Air ambulance on scene [pics, video] https://t.co/Gq6YvVNZGv pic.twitter.com/sdjeLV6Ne3

— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 22, 2017





Authorities said they were treating the incident as a terrorist attack. The area around Parliament and other central London locations were placed on lockdown as emergency workers tended the wounded.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.

Related Articles: