Knife-wielding attacker in Mannheim shot by German police
A knife-wielding attacker who injured several people on a market square in the south-western German city of Mannheim on Friday has been shot by police.
The suspect was injured, according to a police statement.
One of the people injured in the knife attack was a police officer, but authorities did not immediately provide additional information about how many others were injured or the severity of their injuries.
A police spokeswoman said early on Friday afternoon that there was no longer a danger to the public.
Police in Mannheim swarmed the square in the city centre on Friday in response to what was initially described as a major incident. A helicopter was also deployed.