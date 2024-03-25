Knife found on Delta plane at Salt Lake airport, another Delta flight turns around after ‘mechanical issue’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Multiple Delta Air Lines flights raised concerns at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday evening after crews reported finding a knife on one plane and another flight was forced to return to the airport after a “mechanical issue.”

Airport officials told ABC4.com that the knife was found by cleaning crews after the plane had landed at the Salt Lake airport. No information was given about the size of the knife or where the flight had come from, but officials confirmed that it was found on a Delta plane.

RELATED: Texas man allegedly photographed others’ boarding passes to get on Salt Lake flight

There were also reports of a mechanical issue with a different Delta plane. This flight was reportedly on its way to Amsterdam from Salt Lake City, but had to turn around a couple hours into the flight because of a mechanical problem.

A statement from Delta was provided to ABC4.com after the mechanical issue was reported and can be read below:

Delta flight 56 from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam safely returned to SLC due to a reported mechanical issue. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel and are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.” Delta Air Lines spokesperson

While the statement from Delta does not specify the mechanical issue, one individual from the flight told ABC4.com they believe the issue had something to do with the plane’s engine.

The airline did not provide a statement regarding the knife that was found, but that incident was instead confirmed by officials with the Salt Lake airport.

Both of these incidents occurred just one week after a man was removed from a different Delta flight at the Salt Lake airport for allegedly using photos of other passengers’ boarding passes to get on a flight.

There is no further information at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.