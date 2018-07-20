Knife attack on German bus: At least 14 wounded in stabbing in city of Luebeck

At least 14 people have been wounded, two of them seriously, in a knife attack on a bus in Germany.

A suspect - believed to be in his mid-30s - has been arrested after the stabbings in the northern city of Luebeck on Friday afternoon.

The packed bus was heading in the direction of Travemuende, a popular beach, when a man pulled a weapon on passengers, according to local media.

The bus driver immediately stopped the vehicle, allowing passengers to escape, local newspaper Luebecker Nachrichten reported.

A police crew that happened to be nearby was able to get to the scene quickly, allowing officers to detain the suspect.

"The passengers jumped out of the bus and were screaming," said Lothar H, a witness who lives close to the scene.

"It was terrible. Then the injured were brought out. The perpetrator had a kitchen knife."

Police spokesman Duerk Duerbrook said the attack happened in the Kuecknitz district of Luebeck - around 40 miles from Hamburg.

He said authorities were still trying to determine the circumstances of the attack.

The force described it as a "major police deployment", adding that there had been no fatalities.

"There is currently a major police deployment in Luebeck," the police force wrote on Twitter.

"We are examining the situation and will give more information later."

While the motive has not been established, Germany has been on high alert after several deadly Islamist extremist attacks.