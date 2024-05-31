Knife attack at a Broward gas station led to gunfire. Detectives are looking for suspect

Broward sheriff’s detectives are trying to identify a man shown in security camera footage stabbing another man at a Dania Beach gas station earlier this month.

The unprovoked attack happened shortly before midnight Sunday, May 19, at the Sunoco station at 1201 S. Federal Hwy., said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis.

In footage the sheriff’s office released Friday, a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt walks up to the victim, who is standing by a white SUV parked next to the fuel pumps and stabs him with a knife. He then runs away, St. Louis said, adding that detectives believe the attack was unprovoked.

After the victim was attacked, he pulled out a gun and chased the other man, firing several shots at him. The man’s girlfriend then took him to the hospital, St. Louis said. According to the sheriff’s office, no one was injured by the gunfire.

A wanted poster shows a man Broward Sheriff’s Office says stabbed another man in Dania Beach Sunday, May 19, 2024.

“During the investigation, detectives learned the victim did not know the person who stabbed him, nor did he have any interaction or altercation with the attacker prior to the incident,” St. Louis said. “Investigators believe the stabbing was random and are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the assailant.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call Detective Allison Craven-Swan at 954-321-4384 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.Anonymous tips can be left with Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.