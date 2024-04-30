‘We knew she was innocent.’ Charges against Lexington Councilwoman Fogle dismissed

Misdemeanor charges against Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Tayna Fogle were dismissed Tuesday.

A special-appointed prosecutor from Scott County asked Fayette District Judge Lindsay Hughes Thurston to dismiss the charges against Fogle for lack of evidence. The special prosecutor was appointed to review the case because Fogle is an elected official.

“I feel vindicated,” said Fogle as she stood with various supporters after Tuesday’s hearing in Fayette District Court.

Fogle was arrested in March after police responded to a disturbance at the AT&T store on Richmond Road, according to a citation.

Fogle had said in a social media video shortly before the arrest that she was having problems with her account but AT&T staff seemed unable to help her. AT&T staff then called police, according to the arrest citation.

Police alleged she resisted arrest when she was asked to leave.

Fogle was initially charged with criminal trespassing third degree, menacing and resisting arrest, which are misdemeanor charges.

Daniel Whitley, Fogle’s lawyer, said shortly after her March arrest that Fogle should have never been charged and he knew the case against her would be dismissed.

“We knew she was innocent. She is excited to have her reputation restored,” Whitley said after Tuesday’s hearing. “We are looking forward to her race.”

Fogle, who was first elected in 2022, faces Tyler Morton and Darnell Tagaloa in the May primary for the district that includes many downtown neighborhoods.

Fogle said she has no hard feelings toward the police officer who arrested her or the police department.

“I forgive that officer,” Fogle said. Fogle, who works as an organizer for Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, thanked all of her supporters including her ministers who attended Tuesday’s hearing.