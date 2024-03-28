‘He knew what he was doing’: Sheriff Donny Youngblood expresses disgust over former Delano police chief’s arrest in child predator sting

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A Tuesday night arrest at a motel off Olive and Knudsen drives in north Bakersfield is sounding the alarm for parents and young children.

The suspect — former Delano police chief, 68-year-old Mark DeRosia.

An individual once given the responsibility of protecting his community is now considered a potential threat to young community members.

“Either you build a relationship with your child, or somebody else will,” said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

In this case, that somebody else was allegedly DeRosia.

“I have absolutely no remorse or sympathy for Mark DeRosia,” Youngblood added. “He knew what he was doing … Having a former chief of police exhibit this type of conduct is frightening, not only to citizens that live here but to me as well.”

DeRosia was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts, as well as arranging to meet a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts.

Youngblood said he does not know of additional motives for the meetup.

As of Wednesday morning, DeRosia was out on $100,000 bail.

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office told 17 News once they receive the case, they will decide whether to file charges.

Kern Sheriff Donny Youngblood said DeRosia was caught as part of a periodic sting operation.

KCSO explained a detective posing as a 15-year-old interacted online with DeRosia.

“Somebody starts a conversation with the decoy and ultimately it turns sexual, and after it turns sexual it turns into let’s meet,” Youngblood said of typical online conversations.

DeRosia moved to Michigan years ago. Youngblood said DeRosia was back in Kern County for a wedding.

As for a timeline of the arrest, the sheriff explained he was made aware of DeRosia’s history early on.

“We learned in the middle of [the investigation] that the person the decoy was speaking with was the former chief of police in Delano, Mark DeRosia. [KCSO] continued their investigation and completed it and ultimately got a warrant for his arrest.”

The investigation — thus conversation between the decoy and DeRosia — began Saturday, Youngblood said. The arrest was made Tuesday night.

DeRosia was dismissed by the Delano Police Department in 2017 for unknown reasons.

17 News went to the department in Delano but was told “no comment.” The department also did not explain why they were declining to comment.

While Youngblood said he thinks he knows why DeRosia was dismissed, the sheriff declined to say.

In a statement to 17 News, Delano Mayor Joe Alindajao said in part, “Mr. Derosia’s conduct as a private citizen and former employee does not reflect upon the honorable men and women of the Delano Police Department nor any of the city’s employees.”

As for advice for parents, Youngblood stated, “See what your child’s doing. Have them show you what they’re doing. Have them show you what games are playing and whether there are chat rooms. Go in the chatroom with them. Make it a game where they’re showing you about the internet, so you learn.”

The sheriff said the investigation isn’t treated any differently because DeRosia was once part of law enforcement.

“It disgusts me, and it disgusts other law enforcement officers that someone would take advantage of our children. But we know it happens every single day,” Youngblood said.

He added: “I’m very confident in this investigation and the way it transpired and the information that was portrayed over the internet, I’m confident Mr. DeRosia knew exactly what he was doing.”

