KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Temperatures Tuesday were 25 to 30 degrees cooler than Monday. Look for lows early Wednesday morning to range from 37 to 40 across the Concho Valley under clear skies and light winds. We are in store for excellent weather Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine each day and highs climbing to near 80 Wednesday and near 85 Thursday. The wind picks up Friday through the weekend, gusty at times, from the south and southwest, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80's this weekend. On Saturday evening into Saturday night there looks to be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms developing as a result of a low-pressure area passing well north into Colorado and Kansas. Monday and Tuesday of next week look slightly more favorable for stormy, unsettled weather as a cold front arrives on Monday and an upper-level low approaches from the west. Enjoy some great weather Wednesday and Thursday!