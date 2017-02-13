KKK Leader Found Dead Along a River, Wife Held For Questioning

A man who identified himself as a leader in a Ku Klux Klan-affiliated group has been found dead this weekend by a family who'd gone fishing in a Missouri river.

Frank Ancona's body was found Saturday afternoon in the Big River near Belgrade, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced.

The 51-year-old identified himself as the Imperial Wizard of the Traditional American Knights. He appeared on the group's website wearing the white hood and garb of the KKK while standing in front of a burning cross.

Ancona suffered a gunshot wound to the head and his death is being investigated as a homicide, cops told KMOV.

Ancona's car was found Thursday in the Mark Twain National Forest. His body was later located a few miles from where the vehicle was found.

Police investigating the case have reportedly arrested Ancona's stepson on an unrelated warrant. Ancona's wife was subsequently held, but not charged, as police questioned her regarding the murder.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Malissa Ancona is on a 24-hour hold.

Speaking with KMOV, Mrs. Ancona has publicly said said she has cooperated with police and that she doesn't know who would have wanted to kill her husband.

"I know he's with a certain organization and there's been a lot of things along the lines of threats," she said.

According to local reports, Malissa Ancona told police her husband said he planned to divorce her after getting back in town from a job out of state.

