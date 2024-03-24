Kiwanis Club Autism 5K Run/Walk returns to Sheboygan Falls this April for 10th year

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — The annual Kiwanis iPads for Autism 5K Run/Walk will return to Sheboygan Falls this April.

The event, during National Autism Acceptance Month, is hosted by Kiwanis Club of Greater Sheboygan and Sheboygan Falls YMCA and raises awareness and provides children on the autism spectrum with iPads. With the iPads, children can access specialized educational learning and communication tools.

"The Kiwanis iPads for Autism Fun Run/Walk is more than just a race; it's an opportunity for our community to come together and make a difference in the lives of children with autism," Run/Walk Committee Chairperson Sheila Kloepping said in a news release. "We are thrilled to celebrate our 10th anniversary and continue our service clubs’ impactful work of promoting inclusion and accessibility."

The run/walk will be at River Park, 375 Buffalo St., April 27. A youth run will kick off at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk will start at 9 a.m.

Registration is free for Youth Run participants, children 10 years old and younger. The 5K Run/Walk is $10 for children 11 to 16 years old and $25 for individuals 17 years old and older. Registration ends April 19 at 11:59 p.m. There are additional sign-up fees for various entries.

Entry costs will go toward the iPads. Participants can further support the organization’s efforts by collecting pledges. Doing so, they’d have a chance to win raffle prizes.

Learn more and sign up for the event at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/SheboyganFalls/FunRunWalkforAutism.

