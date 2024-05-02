Kitzmiller summer vacation residence destroyed by fire

May 2—KITZMILLER — A two-story residence at 3440 Kitzmiller Road was destroyed by fire Wednesday night a short time after the owner had left the residence that he was preparing for use as a summer rental property, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

The 8 p.m. fire, which caused an estimated $250,000 damage, reportedly originated in a rear bedroom of the structure owned by Matthew McKenzie, investigators said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by state fire investigators.

The fire was first reported to the Kitzmiller Volunteer Fire Department, which responded to the scene after neighbors observed smoke in the area.