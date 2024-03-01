Kitzmiller man arrested in firearms incident

Mar. 1—OAKLAND — A Garrett County man was arrested Wednesday after he brandished a firearm at occupants of a Main Street residence in Kitzmiller, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

The incident prompted a search of the residence in the 200 block of Main Street and the arrest of Tyler Allen Whitacre on multiple charges of first- and second-degree assault, possession of methamphetamines and possession of methamphetamines in a place of confinement. He was also charged with possession of ammunition as a prohibited person, police said.

Whitacre, 30, of Kitzmiller posted $5,000 bond Thursday and was released from the Garrett County Detention Center.

Methamphetamines and other evidence were confiscated during execution of the search and seizure warrant, police said.

Details about the firearm allegedly used in the incident were not disclosed.