Kitty stuck on utility pole gets help from community

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, June 14 Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) assisted a cat in a perilous situation. The cat (Bagheera) climbed up an active utility pole and then couldn’t get back down. He was stuck at the top of the pole for two days before a kind neighbor called ALE to come and help.

The utility pole was connected to live power lines, so Officer Solero from ALE called Colorado Springs Utilities to assist. The two teams worked together and eventually brought Bagheera safely back to the ground.

Bagheera was atop the pole for a full 48 hours, according to Animal Law Enforcement (ALE). Courtesy: ALE

Getting a drink of water. Courtesy: ALE

Happy to have four paws on the ground. Courtesy: ALE

Once back at the shelter, Bagheera was given fresh food and water, and a chance to recover from his ordeal. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) posted photos to their Facebook page, with a note that said: “Thank you to the caring neighbors, the local utility company, and Officer Solero for rescuing Bagheera from a potentially dangerous situation.”

Animal Law Enforcement is here to help. If you see an animal in distress, please call ALE at (719) 473-1741, or if you are in Pueblo (719) 544-3005.

