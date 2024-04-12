Kittery Harbormaster boat naming celebration to honor Hazel Sinclair, owner of Rock Rest

KITTERY, Maine — The Town of Kittery invites the public to celebrate the naming and launch of the Harbormaster vessel, in honor of Hazel Sinclair. The event will take place on April 25, at 4:15 p.m. at the Safe Harbor Marina, 48 Bowen Road in Kittery Point. The event will include a short speaking program, followed by the official naming of the vessel and its launch into the water. Limited parking for the event will be available on-site, in addition to street parking.

Kittery Harbormaster boat

Hazel Sinclair, along with her husband Clayton opened their home as a guest house called “Rock Rest” in 1946. Rock Rest offered a rare place of comfort where Black travelers could feel welcome while traveling through Maine during the late 1940’s through the 1970’s. Rock Rest operated in an era when it was common practice to prohibit Black travelers from staying in hotels, being served in restaurants, or otherwise accessing public accommodations in the Seacoast area.

Clayton and Hazel Sinclair in an undated photo courtesy of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.

The Harbormaster provides marine law enforcement, rescue, and education services to boaters within the tidal waters of Kittery. With an extensive working waterfront that includes not only boat and ship traffic, but also a vibrant mix of commercial operations and recreational destinations on the wharves and piers, the Harbormaster frequently responds to emergency situations.

With the naming of the Harbormaster vessel, Hazel’s legacy of providing steadfast protection and comfort on land will now continue into Kittery’s waterways.

To learn more about the event, please visit the Town of Kittery website at www.kitteryme.gov/boatnaming.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kittery Harbormaster boat naming celebration to honor Hazel Sinclair