Kittery garage fire destroys cars, snarls morning traffic: Here's what we know

KITTERY, Maine — Multiple vehicles were destroyed in a fire that burned a storage garage, disrupting morning traffic in the heart of the Foreside area downtown Friday morning.

A fire burns a storage garage in Kittery, Maine, Friday, April 12, 2024.

The garage is located behind Anneke Jans restaurant and other downtown businesses. Kittery fire Capt. Ryan Doucette said the fire was brought under control as firefighters worked in pouring rain and no one was injured. Many residential apartments are located in the area as well.

Traffic was closed coming into town. Gate 1 of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, which employs thousands of civilian workers, was closed, forcing all workers to go to Gate 2 and snarling traffic.

Lil's Cafe had a long line of customers across the street despite traffic being rerouted.

This story may be updated.

