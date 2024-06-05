Kitten rescued from storm drain in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood

A kitten stuck in a storm drain was rescued overnight.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday at Lilac Street and Murray Avenue in the city’s Greenfield neighborhood.

A net was used to get the kitten.

An animal control officer said the kitten would be taken to a local animal shelter.

First responders saved a kitten stuck in a storm drain in Pittsburgh overnight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Fire tears through Robinson Township home Man accused of putting explosive device under another man’s car in Ross Township Bank robbed in Washington, police searching for suspect VIDEO: Jeannette Fire Chief says department is stretched thin while down to only 2 full-time firefighters DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts