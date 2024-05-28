Kitten rescue: Video shows Florida police officer saving a tiny kitten as cars rush by

Earlier this month, a Florida police officer rescued someone from a busy highway, and he only used one hand.

Alachua Police Officer Thomas Stanfield was on patrol Sunday morning, May 12 when he spotted a tiny black and white kitten lying down in the middle of U.S. Highway 441, according to a Facebook post.

A Mi Apa Latin Cafe truck driver used the truck to help block oncoming traffic while Stanfield scooped up the teeny creature. A car can be seen on his bodycam video whipping past just feet away.

"I just found a baby kitten in the middle of 441," he said to dispatch. In the video, he can be seen holding it with one hand on his laptop as he drives.

"We're thrilled to share that this little furball has found a loving forever home with one of our amazing dispatchers," the police department said in a Facebook post.

The Mi Apa Latin Cafe was delighted. "We have the best officers in Alachua and our drivers always know what the priority is " they said in a comment.

Stanfield, the agency's Public Information Officer currently assigned to the Patrol Division and Community Relations, was recognized as Alachua's 2023 Officer of the Year.

