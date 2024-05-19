Kitten fished out of storm drain by officer’s ‘quick thinking and lasso skills’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A kitten’s cry for help came straight from the inside of a storm drain in Defiance, Ohio last week.

On May 12, Patrol Officer Eric Rubio with the Defiance Police Department managed to fish out the young cat that somehow gotten itself trapped.

The kitten can be heard on the officer’s bodycam footage crying out for help, as Officer Rubio works quickly to get it out.

“Rubio uses his quick thinking and lasso skills to pull the small kitten to safety,” the Defiance Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Defiance Police Department via Storyful

The department credited their officer’s resourcefulness in using the rope to get the kitten to safety.

